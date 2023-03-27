Edvinsson was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Edvinsson is currently with the Red Wings on a standard call-up after being with the big club on an emergency basis previously. He has posted one goal, four shots on net and three hits in three NHL outings this season.
