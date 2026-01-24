Edvinsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site.

Edvinsson will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has accounted for six goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 63 hits across 48 appearances this season. Travis Hamonic replaced Edvinsson in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota, but the Red Wings also have Erik Gustafsson as an option for Saturday's contest.