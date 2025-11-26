default-cbs-image
Edvinsson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Predators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Edvinsson continues to deal with an illness, and he'll remain sidelined for a third consecutive matchup Wednesday. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against the Lightning, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play in that game.

