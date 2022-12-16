site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Steven Kampfer: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Kampfer was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Kampfer was called up Tuesday, but he didn't play for Detroit during his brief NHL stint. He has three goals and 10 points in 19 AHL contests this season.
