Red Wings' Steven Kampfer: Summoned by parent club
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2022
1:40 pm ET
Kampfer was recalled by the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Detroit placed Robert Hagg (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Kampfer could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Kampfer's notched two assists through 13 top-level appearances this year.
