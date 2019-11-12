Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Afforded more time at top level
Hirose, who missed the past two games as a healthy scratch, isn't in danger of being sent to AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
We assume it would be a different story if Detroit had all of its forwards healthy. Neither Justin Abdelkader (undisclosed) nor Luke Glendening (wrist) will be back anytime soon, so Hirose will evidently stick around -- at least as a spare for the time being. The rookie has produced five points (all assists) through 17 games this season.
