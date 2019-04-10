Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Amazing first impression
Hirose ended up finishing his debut campaign in the NHL with a goal and six assists through 10 contests.
The prospect from Michigan State University hit the scoresheet in seven of those 10 contests, and Hirose averaged just a minute of ice time on the power play to boot. His rate of production is probably not sustainable, at least at the top level, but he's surfaced at a good time with the Red Wings -- a franchise that has historically relied on a band of veteran stalwarts -- being in the midst of an unfamiliar rebuild. Hirose will be a restricted free agent when his entry-level contract expires in the summer of 2020.
