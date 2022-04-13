site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hirose was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Hirose will likely continue to bounce between levels down the stretch. He's picked up four points through 12 top-level appearances this season.
