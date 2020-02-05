Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Called up from minors
Hirose was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Hirose has recorded two goals, five assists and 16 shots in 23 games this year while averaging 12:17 of ice time. The winger will likely have to beat out Justin Abdelkader or Givani Smith for a spot in the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday.
