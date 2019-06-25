Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Considered day-to-day
Hirose (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The specific nature of Hirose's injury remains a mystery, but his day-to-day tag suggests that it's likely not overly serious. The Michigan State University product is considered a favorite to make Detroit's Opening Night roster this season, making him a prime sleeper candidate in this year's fantasy drafts.
