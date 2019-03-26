Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Continues point streak with helper

Hirose posted an assist for the fourth straight game in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hirose has exactly one assist in each of his four NHL games since signing out of Michigan State on March 12. The Calgary native is in a position to succeed, skating on the second line with Andreas Athanasiou and Luke Glendening, both of whom are in the midst of their own breakout seasons.

Our Latest Stories