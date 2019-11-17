Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Deposits first goal of 2019-20
Hirose scored a goal and blocked two shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Hirose needed 18 games to find twine for the first time this season. He now has six points and a minus-8 rating. All five of his assists this year have come with a man advantage. The 23-year-old had seven points in 10 contests last year after joining the Red Wings from Michigan State, but he's struggled to find the same scoring touch in 2019-20.
