Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Deposits first NHL goal
Hirose scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Hirose has burst onto the scene with a goal and five helpers in his first seven NHL games. He added two blocked shots Sunday. College free agents can be a difficult group to pin down for production expectations, but the Red Wings have to be happy with the early returns for this Michigan State product.
