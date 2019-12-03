Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Dispatched to AHL
The Red Wings demoted Hirose to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Hirose's spot among the lines had become fleeting of late, drawing into just one of the last three games. With reinforcements potentially on the way, Hirose will make the trek to Grand Rapids and will presumably see the first AHL action of his career after making the jump straight from college to the NHL in 2018-19.
More News
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Deposits first goal of 2019-20•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Afforded more time at top level•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: No exception to team struggles•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Grabs first point of new season•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Starting new campaign in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Preparing for Prospects Tourney•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.