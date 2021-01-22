The Red Wings placed Hirose on the taxi squad via AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Hirose earned a one-year extension with the Red Wings this offseason, and he'll get his first chance with the big club in 2021. Last campaign the 24-year-odl spent time between the NHL and AHL, supplying seven points across 26 games at the NHL level. Hirose could earn a shot on the active roster should injuries or illness occur.