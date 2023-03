Hirose was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday under emergency conditions.

Hirose hasn't played in an NHL game since the end of the 2021-22 campaign, suiting up against the Maple Leafs on April 26. Considering the winger was added under emergency conditions, there could be another injury among the Wings' forwards. If Hirose plays against the Penguins on Tuesday, it would likely be in a bottom-six role where he shouldn't be expected to log significant minutes.