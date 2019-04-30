Hirose is likely to make the Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 campaign, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This prediction comes from St. James in one of her mailbag reports, where she routinely fields questions from Detroit fans. She opines that Hirose has a leg up on the competition, with the winger having dropped jaws as a free-agent signee from Michigan State University, adding a goal and six assists -- including a power-play helper -- through his first 10 NHL contests. In general, NHL scouts and GMs are paying more attention to smaller, faster players these days, and Hirose fits the bill as a shifty trailblazer listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.