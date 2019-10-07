Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Grabs first point of new season
Hirose dialed in a power-play assist Sunday in a 4-3 home win over the Stars.
Anthony Mantha scored all four goals for Detroit, and the rookie Hirose benefited from some man-advantage time with the burgeoning forward. This counts as the shifty winger's first point of the young season after a single blocked shot was all he could muster in Saturday's road-opening victory over the Predators. We fully expect Hirose to drive through plenty of peaks and valleys as he gets used to the fast-paced nature of the NHL, but he has plenty of offensive potential.
More News
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Starting new campaign in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Preparing for Prospects Tourney•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Returns to ice•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Return to ice imminent?•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Considered day-to-day•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Favorite to break camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.