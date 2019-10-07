Hirose dialed in a power-play assist Sunday in a 4-3 home win over the Stars.

Anthony Mantha scored all four goals for Detroit, and the rookie Hirose benefited from some man-advantage time with the burgeoning forward. This counts as the shifty winger's first point of the young season after a single blocked shot was all he could muster in Saturday's road-opening victory over the Predators. We fully expect Hirose to drive through plenty of peaks and valleys as he gets used to the fast-paced nature of the NHL, but he has plenty of offensive potential.