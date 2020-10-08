Hirose signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Thursday.
Hirose split time between the NHL and AHL last season, picking up seven points in 26 top-level contests and 27 points in 35 minor-league appearances. He'll likely have a more significant role with the big club in 2020-21, but virtual managers shouldn't count on him being a worthwhile fantasy option.
