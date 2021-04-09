site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-taro-hirose-joins-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brome was promoted to Detroit's active roster Friday.
This is almost certainly just a paper move, so look for Hirose to return to the minors or the Red Wings' taxi squad Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read