Red Wings' Taro Hirose: No exception to team struggles
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill wants Hirose to create more space for himself, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. "He's a really smart player, but it takes time to learn some tricks of the trade, so he's got to learn ways to free himself up, whether it's on board battles, ways to buy a little space and use his smarts all over the ice," Blashill said. "As a result, hopefully he'll have the puck a little bit more."
Hirose has registered only eight shots through the first 11 games. The heady rookie has collected three assists, with all of those helpers taking place on the man advantage, but that represents his entire point total on the young season. While Blashill continues to praise Hirose for his high Hockey IQ, there's a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old to think his way out of the slump. Unfortunately, it's an uphill battle for Hirose, whose ice time is down by nearly two minutes compared to his output from the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Grabs first point of new season•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Starting new campaign in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Preparing for Prospects Tourney•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Returns to ice•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Return to ice imminent?•
-
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.