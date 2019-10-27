Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill wants Hirose to create more space for himself, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. "He's a really smart player, but it takes time to learn some tricks of the trade, so he's got to learn ways to free himself up, whether it's on board battles, ways to buy a little space and use his smarts all over the ice," Blashill said. "As a result, hopefully he'll have the puck a little bit more."

Hirose has registered only eight shots through the first 11 games. The heady rookie has collected three assists, with all of those helpers taking place on the man advantage, but that represents his entire point total on the young season. While Blashill continues to praise Hirose for his high Hockey IQ, there's a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old to think his way out of the slump. Unfortunately, it's an uphill battle for Hirose, whose ice time is down by nearly two minutes compared to his output from the 2018-19 campaign.