Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Preparing for Prospects Tourney
Hirose (hamstring) will compete in the NHL Prospects Tournament, which commences Friday, and he remains a favorite to claim a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 campaign, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hirose sustained a hamstring injury early in the offseason, but the issue proved to be minor. The Michigan State product -- who registered a goal and six assists over a 10-game span with the Wings last season -- reportedly could vie for a second-line role, though we suspect there's a lot riding on how well he performs in the upcoming tournament.
