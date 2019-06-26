Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Return to ice imminent?
Hirose, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, could resume skating Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Red Wings fans are itching to see more from Hirose after he stacked a goal with six helpers over his first 10 NHL games as part of the 2018-19 campaign. Barring an unforeseen setback, Hirose's hamstring injury should not affect his draft status in any type of fantasy league this fall.
