Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Returns to Grand Rapids
Detroit assigned Hirose to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Hirose has put up seven points and posted a minus-12 rating across 26 appearances with the Red Wings this season. In the minors, the winger has fared better to the tune of 19 points in 22 games.
