Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Returns to ice
Hirose (hamstring) skated Thursday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Hirose's hamstring injury was never believed to be overly serious, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see that he was able to resume skating Thursday. It remains to be seen if the Michigan State University product will participate in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage, but either way, this injury shouldn't have any affect on his stock heading into this year's fantasy drafts.
