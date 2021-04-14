site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Rises to taxi squad
Hirose was added to Detroit's taxi squad Wednesday.
Hirose hasn't cracked the Red Wings' lineup since Feb. 3 against Tampa Bay and he isn't expected to do so Thursday against Chicago. He's tallied two helpers in his six top-level appearances this year.
