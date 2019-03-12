Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Signs deal with Red Wings

Hirose signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Red Wings on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hirose was a college free agent despite leading the NCAA with 50 points for Michigan St. His small stature -- 5-foot-10, 161 pounds -- will make it difficult for him to reach the NHL level, but a look at the league-best Lightning roster shows that elite talent comes in all shapes and sizes. Much like Tampa Bay did, the Red Wings will be hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with this undersized signing.