Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Starting new campaign in Detroit
Hirose will start the season with the Red Wings as opposed to AHL Grand Rapids.
This isn't the least bit surprising after the Michigan State product bagged a goal and six helpers over a 10-game span with Detroit last year. His offensive chops were evident during the preseason as well, as he tacked on a goal and five helpers while logging more ice time (103:33) than any other Red Wing. Hirose qualifies as a sleeper in deep fantasy leagues since he'll be situated on the second line with No.1 power-play duties.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.