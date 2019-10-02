Hirose will start the season with the Red Wings as opposed to AHL Grand Rapids.

This isn't the least bit surprising after the Michigan State product bagged a goal and six helpers over a 10-game span with Detroit last year. His offensive chops were evident during the preseason as well, as he tacked on a goal and five helpers while logging more ice time (103:33) than any other Red Wing. Hirose qualifies as a sleeper in deep fantasy leagues since he'll be situated on the second line with No.1 power-play duties.