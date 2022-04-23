site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-taro-hirose-summoned-by-parent-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Summoned by parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 23, 2022
at
11:54 am ET
•
1 min read
Hirose was recalled by the Red Wings on Saturday.
Although he's been recalled, at this point it isn't clear if Hirose will be in the lineup for Saturday's matinee matchup with Pittsburgh. He's picked up four points through 12 top-level appearances this season.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read