Red Wings' Taro Hirose: To make NHL debut next week
Hirose will need to log a few practices before making his NHL debut at some point next week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings signed Hirose, a college prospect from Michigan State, as well as revered Princeton product Ryan Kuffner to two-year, entry-level contracts Tuesday. Detroit has a rich history of grooming local talent, and Hirose -- who produced 116 points (33 goals, 83 assists) over 106 NCAA contests -- will be among a throng of young forwards getting a head start at auditioning for a spot on the Opening Roster for the 2019-20 campaign.
