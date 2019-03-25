Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Turning heads in NHL

Hirose has assists in three straight games to start his NHL career.

The 22-year-old prospect, who jumped to the NHL directly from Michigan State University, is off to a great start. Detroit has returned the favor by icing him on the power play, though all of his points have been of the 5-on-5 variety thus far. Consider deploying Hirose as a deep sleeper down the stretch; not much attention is on this Wings team that won't be making the playoffs.