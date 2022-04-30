Hirose was placed on waivers Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Hirose was originally listed in Detroit's lineup for Friday's season finale against the Devils but was waived at some point during the day. The 25-year-old tallied four points in 15 NHL games this season.
