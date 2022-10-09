site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Waived Sunday
Hirose was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Hirose has 20 points in 57 career NHL games but he's played just 21 of those in the last two years. Expect the 26-year-old to see action with Detroit and AHL Grand Rapids again this season.
