Niederbach was drafted 51st overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Niederbach might have been in the first-round conversation had he not missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a knee injury. He returned to full strength this past year but those missed reps really hurt the talented Swede. Niederbach's calling card is his versatility. He can make plays offensively and is responsible defensively. He's a remarkably well-rounded player for such a young kid and that's made all the more impressive considering the time he missed. Detroit should have a nice player on their hands at some point down the road.