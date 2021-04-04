Greiss will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Lightning.
Greiss started Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning, making 27 saves in the process. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder has put up an .892 save percentage and a 2-15-5 record. He'll have his hands full once again, as the Lightning rank second in the league with 3.46 goals per contest.
