Greiss will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Lightning.

Greiss started Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning, making 27 saves in the process. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder has put up an .892 save percentage and a 2-15-5 record. He'll have his hands full once again, as the Lightning rank second in the league with 3.46 goals per contest.