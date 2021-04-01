Greiss will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greiss performed well in relief of Calvin Pickard -- who was making a third straight start -- in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers, steering away 24 of 25 shots. The 35-year-old Greiss will get an encore with Jonathan Bernier (leg) still out. He'll have his hands full against a potent Panthers offense, though it helps that Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is out.