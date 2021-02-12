Greiss will get the starting nod for Thursday's road matchup against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The veteran will get the nod for the fourth consecutive game Thursday, as he's coming off a 20 save performance in a 2-1 loss to Florida. It's been a rough start backstopping one of the worst teams in the league for Greiss, as he's gone 1-8-2 along with a 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage in 11 apperances this campaign. Greiss will draw a great matchup against a Predators offense that sits 29th in the league in goals per game this season (2.13).