Greiss turned aside all 33 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and five of eight shootout attempts in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

After allowing no goals over 65 minutes but coming up short in the shootout against the Blue Jackets in his last outing, Greiss was just as sharp but found a more positive result this time around. The veteran netminder is 5-0-3 over his last eight starts, and the hot streak has left him with a respectable 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage on the season.