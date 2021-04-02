Greiss turned aside 33 of 36 shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Greiss was trying to snap a four-game winless stretch (0-3-0) but Florida tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, and then Alexander Wennberg overpowered Greiss with a wrister from the right dot 1:25 into overtime. Greiss dropped to 2-14-5 on the year with a 3.39 GAA and an .890 save percentage.