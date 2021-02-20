Greiss stopped nine of 13 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier to begin the second period in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder didn't have much chance on any of the goals, and Bernier didn't fare much better after taking over the crease, but Greiss was still on the hook for his league-leading 10th loss of the season. He now has a shaky 3.16 GAA and .891 save percentage through 14 appearances, but with Bernier now healthy the duo should move into a timeshare rather than Greiss having to shoulder the load alone.