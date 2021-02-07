Greiss has received a vote of confidence from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, despite the goalie starting his tenure with an 0-7-2 record, 3.27 GAA and .892 save percentage, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The German netminder is known for his mental toughness, and that's a must-have trait as the last line of defense for any rebuilding club. Detroit has strung together a measly six points in the standings, consequently showing that the struggles span far beyond that of an individual player. Greiss was chased from the net early in the first period of Wednesday's contest against the Lightning; he yielded three goals on six shots before getting pulled but bounced back against the Bolts on Friday by setting aside 29 of 31 shots, albeit in another loss. "I'm not worried about Greisser at all," Blashill said. "He's mentally in a great spot. He's been through the rigors of the NHL. He's an even-keeled person. He knows games like (Wednesday) happen and he's going to move on."