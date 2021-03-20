Greiss led the Red Wings onto the ice and will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Greiss picked up a win in relief of Jonathan Bernier (leg) in his last appearance. That was just Greiss's second win of the season, as he's struggled to a 3.46 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 18 outings. The Stars have averaged 2.7 goals per game in their last 10 contests. Greiss is a risky play in fantasy due to his inconsistency this year as well as the Red Wings' poor team offense.