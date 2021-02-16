Greiss kicked out 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Greiss was handed his third consecutive one-goal defeat when Chicago's Dominik Kubalik beat him on a 2-on-1 rush with 17 seconds left in overtime. The 34-year-old, who hasn't had a losing record since going 1-4-0 in a cup of coffee with San Jose in 2012-13, dropped to 1-9-3 on the year with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage.