Greiss allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Greiss couldn't make a pair of one-goal leads stick in regulation, and he allowed both Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi to tally in the shootout. The 35-year-old Greiss is 1-1-2 in his last four starts. He has a 3-15-6 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 26 contests. Jonathan Bernier (leg) returned to practice last week, so Greiss's run as the Red Wings' primary starter could come to an end soon.