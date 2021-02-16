Greiss is the expected starter for Monday's home contest against Chicago.
Greiss watched from the bench Saturday against Nashville after starting the previous nine games. He's struggled for most of the season so far, recording a .901 save percentage and 2.91 GAA to go with a brutal 1-9-2 record. He last faced Chicago on Jan. 22, giving up three goals on 27 shots in a loss.
