Greiss will start Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greiss has just one win in 11 games over a 1-7-0 stretch since Feb. 23. His ratios have been terrible during that span, as well (4.42 GAA, .874 save percentage), so it would be wise to steer clear of Greiss if possible in this one against an always-dangerous Lightning offense.