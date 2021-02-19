Greiss will defend the home net in Friday's game versus the Panthers.

Greiss has shown flashes of brilliance this season, affording some intrigue for daily fantasy purposes. However, a lack of offensive support often leaves the 35-year-old on the losing end, as he's produced an .899 save percentage and a 1-9-3 record so far. The Panthers present a tough task Friday, as they enter the game ranked ninth in the league with 3.36 goals per game.