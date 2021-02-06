Greiss allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Friday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Vladislav Namestnikov gave Greiss a lead to protect halfway through the first period, but it only lasted 3:56 before Pat Maroon scored the equalizer. From there, it was all Lightning, and Greiss suffered his ninth straight loss (0-7-2) to open the year. The 35-year-old German hasn't given up more than three goals in any appearance, but he's been pulled once and struggled in relief another time. He has a 3.27 GAA and an .891 save percentage in nine appearances overall. Jonathan Bernier (upper body) is eligible to return whenever he's healthy -- until then, Greiss will likely continue to draw starts over backup Calvin Pickard.