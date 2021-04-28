Greiss turned aside all 33 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He was locked in a goaltending duel with Elvis Merzlikins for 65 minutes before Greiss finally swooned, getting beaten by Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand to take the tough loss. Greiss hasn't been handed a loss in regulation in seven straight starts, going 4-0-3, and the hot streak has tempered his ratios on the season to a somewhat palatable 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage.