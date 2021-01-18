Greiss is expected to start Monday's matinee against the Blue Jackets.

Greiss made 40 saves in his Red Wings debut but was still saddled with a loss against Carolina as his teammates failed to muster any goal support. Detroit bounced back with a win in the next game with Jonathan Bernier in net, and Greiss will hope for a similar effort from Detroit's skaters here against a Columbus team that's still searching for its first win of 2020-21.